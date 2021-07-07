Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 48,115 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.97% of Lithia Motors worth $100,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.20. 2,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,474. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.32 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

