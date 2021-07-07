Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,113 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Essex Property Trust worth $87,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.59. 3,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,334. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.40. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

