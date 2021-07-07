GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Idea Men, Llc Sells 135,732 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $4,620,317.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $9,903,815.52.

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of -33.73.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 444,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

