Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives GBX 1,121.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,121.88 ($14.66).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Grafton Group to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188.

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,253 ($16.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,183.96.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

