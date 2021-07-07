Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report $202.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.00 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $185.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $921.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

LOPE opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,285,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after acquiring an additional 207,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,250,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

