Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,257 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $525,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

