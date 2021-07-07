Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Trading Down 8.3%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 3,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,533,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

