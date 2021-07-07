Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock worth $1,079,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after buying an additional 2,833,231 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,172,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after acquiring an additional 501,669 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

