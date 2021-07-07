Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock worth $1,079,484. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after acquiring an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,231 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

