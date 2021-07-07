Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading Down 1.2%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.73 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). 16,708,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 24,769,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.20 ($0.22).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GGP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £709.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.49.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

