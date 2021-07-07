Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.39). Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.36.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 54,643 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.