Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,620. Greif has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

