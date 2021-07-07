Guardian Capital Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:GCG.A opened at C$32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$907.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$20.69 and a 12 month high of C$33.67.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

