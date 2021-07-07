Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of AIF opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

