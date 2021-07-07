Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 71.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 96.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 57,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter.

HPF opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

