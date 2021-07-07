Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,128,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,651,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,706,000 after purchasing an additional 111,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

