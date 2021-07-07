Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $72,589.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

