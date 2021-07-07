Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,794,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.87. The company had a trading volume of 376,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,938. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

