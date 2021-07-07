Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

