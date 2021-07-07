Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.37 ($0.51). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 39.37 ($0.51), with a volume of 7,593,051 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

