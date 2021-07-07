Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.37 ($0.51). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 39.37 ($0.51), with a volume of 7,593,051 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

Hammerson Company Profile (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More: What is the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.