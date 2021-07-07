Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

