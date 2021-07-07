Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.94 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of WD-40 worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC opened at $255.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.12.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

