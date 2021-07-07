Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 10,395 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

