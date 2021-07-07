Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,538 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $5,028,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Amedisys by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 21.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 140,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

AMED opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.96 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

