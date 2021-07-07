Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 402 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of Masonite International worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after buying an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

