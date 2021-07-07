Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

