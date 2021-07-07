Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.10 at Haywood Securities

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$0.16 to C$0.10 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE HRT opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$83.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. Harte Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.22.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harte Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

