Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.36.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.