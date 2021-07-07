Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 78,587 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 154,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after buying an additional 492,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Shares of PLNT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.38. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

