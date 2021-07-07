Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,489,426 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,489,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,829,000. Valvoline comprises 2.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 560,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

