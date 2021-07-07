Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $71.94 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up 4.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $71,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,526. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,475. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

