HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Buys $104,892.00 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 26,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,892.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HCHC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 220,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 2.32.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

