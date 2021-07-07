Head-To-Head Analysis: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) vs. Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enstar Group and Chubb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.97 $1.76 billion N/A N/A Chubb $37.49 billion 1.93 $3.53 billion $7.31 22.04

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Enstar Group.

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enstar Group and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chubb 1 4 9 2 2.75

Chubb has a consensus target price of $171.94, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Chubb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 77.04% 40.31% 10.43% Chubb 14.51% 5.63% 1.72%

Summary

Chubb beats Enstar Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. Chubb has collaboration with Marsh to secure insurance coverage for the COVAX no-fault compensation program. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

