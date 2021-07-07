Head-To-Head Analysis: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) versus Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marathon Digital and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59% Pegasystems -4.00% -18.54% -6.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marathon Digital and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pegasystems 0 1 13 0 2.93

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.51%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $152.21, suggesting a potential upside of 8.68%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Pegasystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 679.16 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -247.67 Pegasystems $1.02 billion 11.19 -$61.37 million ($1.37) -102.23

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Pegasystems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.