Head-To-Head Analysis: Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) vs. MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Nkarta alerts:

This table compares Nkarta and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -27.91% -23.14% MedAvail -291.15% -70.13% -60.75%

This table compares Nkarta and MedAvail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta $120,000.00 8,019.75 -$91.36 million ($3.05) -9.61 MedAvail $13.97 million 26.21 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -2.96

MedAvail has higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MedAvail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nkarta and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 5 0 3.00 MedAvail 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nkarta presently has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.22%. MedAvail has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.62%. Given Nkarta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nkarta is more favorable than MedAvail.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Nkarta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nkarta beats MedAvail on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations. It also operates SpotRx, a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.