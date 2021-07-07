Head-To-Head Analysis: Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and Beyond Meat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat $406.79 million 22.57 -$52.75 million ($0.60) -242.60

Star Peak Corp II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Star Peak Corp II and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Meat 6 8 5 0 1.95

Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $127.72, suggesting a potential downside of 12.25%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat -19.58% -18.94% -8.99%

Summary

Beyond Meat beats Star Peak Corp II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Peak Corp II

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

