Head to Head Contrast: Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Eisai alerts:

This table compares Eisai and Absolute Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.09 billion 4.58 $395.92 million $1.39 67.77 Absolute Software $104.67 million 6.71 $10.64 million $0.24 59.04

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. Absolute Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Eisai pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eisai pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Absolute Software pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eisai and Absolute Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 1 2 0 2.67 Absolute Software 0 2 5 0 2.71

Absolute Software has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.14%. Given Absolute Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than Eisai.

Volatility and Risk

Eisai has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 6.56% 5.99% 4.03% Absolute Software 7.71% -19.49% 6.45%

Summary

Absolute Software beats Eisai on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The company also provides Lyrica for pain treatment; Dayvigo, an anti-insomnia drug for the treatment of adults with insomnia; Lenvima, an anticancer agent/molecular targeted medicine for the treatment of thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma in combination with everolimus, and hepatocellular carcinoma; and Halaven, an anticancer agent/microtubule dynamics inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, it offers Pariet, a proton-pump inhibitor for the treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and eradication of Helicobacter pylori infections, etc.; Humira, a fully human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis; and Chocola BB plus, a vitamin B2 preparation for rough skin and stomatitis, as well as various products, which include third-class OTC drugs, designated quasi-drugs, and food with nutrient function. Eisai Co., Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Wren Therapeutics Ltd. for the discovery of small molecules that target synuclein for the potential treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies; and a collaboration with BioLabs for the launch of the Eisai Innovation Center BioLabs, a shared lab and office space for start-ups to innovate in the field of neurological diseases. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications. It also provides professional, technical support, and investigation services. The company markets its solutions through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. It operates in North America, Europe, and Africa, as well as the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.