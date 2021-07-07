Head to Head Review: FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) & Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX)

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get FTS International alerts:

This table compares FTS International and Basic Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $262.90 million 1.37 -$37.80 million N/A N/A Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.01 -$268.17 million N/A N/A

FTS International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FTS International and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International -16.40% 8.87% 2.35% Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of FTS International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FTS International has a beta of 6.59, meaning that its share price is 559% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTS International beats Basic Energy Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 1.4 million hydraulic horsepower across 28 fleets. It serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as well completion services involving the preparation of newly drilled wells; maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment and components; well workovers, including deepening, adding productive zones, isolating intervals, or repairing casings required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as workover rigs. As of December 31, 2020, this segment operated a fleet of 514 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and construction and maintenance of oil and natural gas production infrastructures. This segment owned and operated 1,193 water logistics trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 80 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.