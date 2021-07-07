Head-To-Head Survey: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 18.65% 18.23% 14.40% Atomera N/A -50.84% -47.81%

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monolithic Power Systems and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus target price of $399.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.15%. Atomera has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.76%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Atomera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 20.78 $164.38 million $3.52 108.94 Atomera $60,000.00 8,109.11 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Atomera on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

