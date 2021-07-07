Head to Head Survey: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Webster Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Webster Financial and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67 Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25

Webster Financial currently has a consensus target price of $55.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Webster Financial pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.29 billion 3.60 $220.62 million $2.78 18.42 Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 5.24 $42.04 million $2.52 12.84

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 23.21% 10.78% 1.01% Dime Community Bancshares 4.99% 11.64% 0.94%

Summary

Webster Financial beats Dime Community Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers asset management, financial planning and trust services, and deposit and loan products for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines or loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of February 12, 2021, it operated 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate mortgages loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family mortgages; home equity loans; real estate construction and land loans; and installment and consumer loans. As of February 1, 2021, it had approximately 60 branches in New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.