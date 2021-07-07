Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $139,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.65.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
