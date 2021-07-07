Hedget (HGET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $321,290.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00012815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $321,290.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.00933918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

