Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.80 ($118.59).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €88.28 ($103.86) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.39. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.