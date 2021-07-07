Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 14th (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:HCICU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCICU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,565,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $16,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $8,363,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $7,590,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $6,565,000.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

