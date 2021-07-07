Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

