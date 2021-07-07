HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $53,367.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

