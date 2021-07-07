Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $46.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 434,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,442. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

