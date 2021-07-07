High Liner Foods Incorporated Acquires 6,900 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,150.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,882.00.

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,150.00.

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,098.24.

Shares of HLF opened at C$13.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$453.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. High Liner Foods Inc has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

