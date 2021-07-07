Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 80,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,260. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97.

