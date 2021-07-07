Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

HGLB stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

